Two children, 12 and 10 years old, missing from Calgary community of Greenview

Family and police are concerned for the well-being of two children who went missing in northeast Calgary on Sunday.

It's believed Madison Ogden, 12, and Romeo Courtorielle, 10, left the 4600 block of Greenview Dr. N.E. together.

They were last seen around 7:30 p.m.

Ogden is described as:

Approximately 152.5 cm (5'0");

Between 31 and 36 kg (70-80 pounds);

Slim;

Brown-eyed;

Brown-haired; and

Usually wearing multi-colour Vans lace-up running shoes.

Courtorielle is described as:

Approximately 149.5 cm (4'9");

Between 27 and 31 kg (60-70 pounds);

Slim;

Brown-eyed;

Brown-haired; and

Possibly wearing a house coat and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about these children's whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by using the P3 Tips app.