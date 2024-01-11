CALGARY
Calgary

    • Two homes ablaze in Auburn Bay; firefighters battling elements as well as flames

    The fire department says it received the call to Auburn Bay Boulevard S.E. just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

    One home was ablaze, and a second caught fire shortly after.

    Soon, both were fully engulfed.

    Additional resources were called in, not just to deal with the scope of the situation, but to allow firefighters to rotate in and out due to the extreme cold weather.

    It is not yet known if anyone was injured in Thursday afternoon's fire.

    Details will be added to this story as they're made available...

