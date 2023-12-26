Two hurt in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot

Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machete went on a rampage Tuesday night at the parking lot of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

Calgary Police told CTV News Calgary that 911 operators took many calls of an agitated male, believed to be a youth, who was wielding a broad, heavy knife in the facility's north parking lot, which was full for the annual Zoo Lights holiday attraction.

Police said the male arrived at the zoo via the CTrain and walked to the parking lot swinging the machete, striking two people and damaging several vehicles.

They said the male, who appeared intoxicated, was a "fair distance" from the zoo's main entrance during the incident.

Officers took him into custody.

The victims received only minor injuries.