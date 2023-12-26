CALGARY
Calgary

    • Two hurt in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot

    Vehicles at a Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo parking lot on Dec. 26, 2023. Vehicles at a Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo parking lot on Dec. 26, 2023.

    Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machete went on a rampage Tuesday night at the parking lot of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

    Calgary Police told CTV News Calgary that 911 operators took many calls of an agitated male, believed to be a youth, who was wielding a broad, heavy knife in the facility's north parking lot, which was full for the annual Zoo Lights holiday attraction.

    Police said the male arrived at the zoo via the CTrain and walked to the parking lot swinging the machete, striking two people and damaging several vehicles.

    They said the male, who appeared intoxicated, was a "fair distance" from the zoo's main entrance during the incident.

    Officers took him into custody.

    The victims received only minor injuries.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News