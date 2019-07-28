Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in an early-morning, single-vehicle rollover crash that injured two people.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. at Peigan Trail and 52nd Street S.E.

The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later upgraded to stable. A passenger was also injured, however the extent was not available.

Police say charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.