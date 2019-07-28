Two injured in early-morning rollover crash on Peigan Trail
Two people were injured in an early-morning rollover crash at Peigan Trail and 52nd Street S.E.
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 3:31PM MDT
Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in an early-morning, single-vehicle rollover crash that injured two people.
The crash happened about 3 a.m. at Peigan Trail and 52nd Street S.E.
The driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later upgraded to stable. A passenger was also injured, however the extent was not available.
Police say charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.