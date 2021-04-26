CALGARY -- A pair of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in testing ahead of the 2021 LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

The World Curling Federation said in a release that the initial positive result came from “day-zero” testing done last Friday during the pre-competition quarantine period.

The release said a second test positive case was identified within the same team after enhanced testing protocols on Sunday.

The team, which produced the two positive tests, was not named in the release. The World Curling Federation said all other tests since teams arrived in Calgary have returned negative results.

The WCF said it was following a COVID-19 response plan along with Curling Canada and Alberta Health.

All recent arrivals to Calgary were isolated in the pre-competition quarantine hotel, and will remain there while protocols outlined in the response plan are followed.

The 10-day competition is scheduled to begin Friday.