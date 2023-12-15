U of C names former Dino assistant Ryan Sheahan head football coach

Former assistant Ryan Sheahan was named the new head coach of the Dinos football team Friday, University of Calgary athletic director Ben Matchett announced in a release.

Sheahan served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Dinos between 2015 and 2018, before taking over as head coach at the University of Guelph for the past five seasons.

"We are delighted to welcome Ryan back to the Dinos. He brings an outstanding track record of success as a coach and recruiter, and his future-focused approach makes him the ideal candidate to take this program forward. He connects extremely well with today's athletes, and he is passionate about developing the whole person — as a player, student and future community leader," said Matchett.

"His experience and growth as a coach during his time at Guelph were evident throughout the process, and we look forward to welcoming Ryan and his family to Calgary as we launch an exciting new era of Dinos football."

Sheahan enjoyed a successful run at Guelph, leading the Gryphons to two post-season appearances. The team produced 10 U Sports all-Canadians and 11 players were drafted by the CFL during his time at the helm.

"My family and I are excited to return to Calgary and I am deeply honoured to be asked to lead such a prestigious program," Sheahan said. "Calgary is a place where football matters. I am thrilled to embrace the rich tradition that exists here, bring new ideas and build off previous experiences to return this program to a perennial national championship contender."

Sheahan played quarterback for the Queen’s University Gaels from 2001-2004, before playing overseas in Denmark. His first coaching job was as the Gaels’ quarterback coach and video coordinator from 2008-12.

He and his wife Jillian have two children, Payton and Riley.