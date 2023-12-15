CALGARY
Calgary

    • U of C names former Dino assistant Ryan Sheahan head football coach

    Ryan Sheahan was named head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos Friday. Here he is in 2019, where he named the head coach of the University of Guelph Gryphons. Ryan Sheahan was named head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos Friday. Here he is in 2019, where he named the head coach of the University of Guelph Gryphons.

    Former assistant Ryan Sheahan was named the new head coach of the Dinos football team Friday, University of Calgary athletic director Ben Matchett announced  in a release.

    Sheahan served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Dinos between 2015 and 2018, before taking over as head coach at the University of Guelph for the past five seasons.

    "We are delighted to welcome Ryan back to the Dinos. He brings an outstanding track record of success as a coach and recruiter, and his future-focused approach makes him the ideal candidate to take this program forward. He connects extremely well with today's athletes, and he is passionate about developing the whole person — as a player, student and future community leader," said Matchett.

    "His experience and growth as a coach during his time at Guelph were evident throughout the process, and we look forward to welcoming Ryan and his family to Calgary as we launch an exciting new era of Dinos football."

    Sheahan enjoyed a successful run at Guelph, leading the Gryphons to two post-season appearances. The team produced 10 U Sports all-Canadians and 11 players were drafted by the CFL during his time at the helm.

    "My family and I are excited to return to Calgary and I am deeply honoured to be asked to lead such a prestigious program," Sheahan said. "Calgary is a place where football matters. I am thrilled to embrace the rich tradition that exists here, bring new ideas and build off previous experiences to return this program to a perennial national championship contender."

    Sheahan played quarterback for the Queen’s University Gaels from 2001-2004, before playing overseas in Denmark. His first coaching job was as the Gaels’ quarterback coach and video coordinator from 2008-12.

    He and his wife Jillian have two children, Payton and Riley.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News