UCP's Tyler Shandro lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia: source

CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.

Both Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Glenmore have been subject to a mandatory recount following last month's provincial election because the winning candidate and runner up had a difference of 100 votes or fewer.

Both ridings were previously operated by the UCP but saw NDP victories in the May 29 election.

In Calgary-Glenmore, the UCP's Whitney Issik lost her seat by 30 votes to the NDP's Nagwan Al-Guneid.

In Calgary-Acadia, the UCP's Tyler Shandro received seven fewer votes than the NDP's Diana Batten.

On Monday, CTV News learned the results of the recount have solidified Batten's win over Shandro.

Elections Alberta says the official results of the election will be released at 10 a.m. on June 8.

CTV News reached out to both the NDP and UCP for their reaction.The NDP said they are "still waiting to hear from Elections Alberta." The UCP have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Shandro's testimony at his Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing is set to conclude on June 12.

The LSA hearing was supposed to wrap up in January, but the three days scheduled were not enough to hear from all witnesses and sort through several legal issues.

Shandro is facing three allegations that he breached the LSA's code of conduct while he was Alberta's health minister in 2020.