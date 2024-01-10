UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone cowboys up to a new challenge

Most of you know the name Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone from his time in the octagon.

Cerrone fought 38 times in his 11 year career in the UFC and says ultimate fighting was the perfect fit for him.

“I got to actually harness my unfunctioning society being and put it towards something I was good at," he said, "so it worked out great for me.”

NOW INTO NITROCROSS

The 40-year-old is now retired from the sport and has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

After his career ended, Cerrone was looking for a new challenge and found it in Nitrocross.

“Cowboy” says it was a perfect fit for him. He’d be able to work with UFC boss Dana White again.

“Well Nitrocross was a no-brainer because Dana bought the company, (so) the transition was pretty easy,” he said, laughing.

“He was like "Hey Cowboy, I have another gig that I think would align perfectly with you," and I said "let’s give it a go!" and I fell in love with it.”

NITROCROSS COMING TO CALGARY

Cerrone and the rest of the Nitrocross crew will be in Calgary to race at the Shaw GMC Stadium at Stampede Park on February 2nd and 3rd.

Nitrocross, which sold out GMC Stadium in Calgary in 2023, returns on Feb.2 and 3, 2024 (Photo courtesy thrillone.com)

Cerrone is working his way up in the Nitrocross world. He’s currently racing Volkswagens and Can-Ams. Cerrone says the goal is to eventually race with the big boys.

“We have Calgary and then we have Vegas and then next season starts and I’m getting on the next car,” he said.

“It’s weird they call it a next car but it’s like a rear wheel drive Subaru kind of deal. It’s a tube chasse and it should be fun. Then the next after that will be the E-Class and we’ll have some real fun with a thousand power electric car.”

BULL RIDING

“Cowboy” Cerrone has never backed down from a challenge and he’s got another one cooked up with White. Cerrone was at a Professional Bull Riding event at Madison Square Gardens in New York and said he wanted to ride a bull owned by White. The UFC President took to “X” today and obliged.

“I own a bull, his name is Twisted Steel and he bucks in the PBR,” White said.

“My bull is a legitimate badass. The last PBR guy that rode him lasted two and a half seconds.”

Challenge accepted!!! @Cowboycerrone vs Twisted Steel at @PBR May 18th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX pic.twitter.com/nWC7YOoP0z — danawhite (@danawhite) January 10, 2024

LOTS OF WORK AHEAD

Cerrone is scheduled to ride Twisted Steel at the PBR finals in Dallas, Texas on May 18th.

That gives him just under five months to learn how to become a professional bull rider.

Cerrone says he’ll do his best to make the full eight seconds.

“I’m going to try,” he said.

“I can’t make any promises but I’m going to give it hell that’s for sure. I’m not putting my gloves on just to get kicked off so we’ll see.”

White says he’ll donate $50,000 to the charity of Cerrone’s choice if he gets on the bull. He’ll donate $100,000 if he lasts eight seconds.

Cerrone says he’ll give the money to the charity he runs which is a kid’s camp for underprivileged children.