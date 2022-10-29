Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko named 2022 Honens Laureate

Illia Ovcharenko, a 21-year-old pianist from Kyiv, Ukraine, was named the 2022 Honens Laureate Friday night (Photo: Twitter/@honens) Illia Ovcharenko, a 21-year-old pianist from Kyiv, Ukraine, was named the 2022 Honens Laureate Friday night (Photo: Twitter/@honens)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina