Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko named 2022 Honens Laureate

A 21-year-old Ukrainian pianist is the 2022 Honens Laureate.

Ilia Ovcharenko was named the winner late Friday evening at Jack Singer Hall, following performances by the three finalists.

Ovcharenko won $100,000 and a three-year long artistic and career development program. Friday night, he performed Tchaikovsky's First Concerto in B-flat minor.

The other finalists, Americans Rachel Breen and Sasha Kasman Laude each won $10, 000.

Adam Balogh won $2500 for best performance of a commissioned work, while Angie Zhang won $2500 for Best Performance of a Beethoven Violin Sonata. Zhang also won $2500 for the Audience Choice Award.

The final night was livestreamed around the world. Recordings of the performances are available at Honens.com.