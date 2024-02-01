Unhappy residents continue to oppose proposed development in Bearspaw area

For the second week in a row, Rocky View Councillors are hearing from unhappy residents opposing a proposed development on a 1.1 square kilometre piece of land on the corner of twelve Mile Coulee Road and Highway 1a.

The county’s administration is recommending the plan which would see almost 900 housing units and 50 acres of retail, entertainment and business units be built in the Bearspaw area immediately adjacent to the City of Calgary

A community group opposing the development named Protect Bearspaw collected 90 videos and over 400 letters opposing the project. By contrast there were only 16 letters in support submitted to the January 24th meeting, and no videos in support. One of those supporting letters has subsequently been withdrawn.

At the January meeting councillors heard oral submissions from the developer, followed by scores of residents opposed to the proposed Ascension development

That meeting ended before the council could review the over 90 minutes of videos submitted, all opposing the project.

Thursday those videos were played publicly.

INFRASTRUCTURE CONCERNS

Similar to the oral submissions, residents raised concerns about roads, schools and infrastructure like water and sewage, but underlying every submission was the notion that Bearspaw is a neighbourhood of large country estates and residents want to keep suburban-style development at bay.

“I highly disapprove of this moving forward and getting approved," said area resident Jamie Powell in his video submission. “When we take a look at one of Canada’s premier communities, its something we don’t want to jeopardize. We have been living here as a family, it's something that we plan on being here for the foreseeable future -- and we want to make sure we preserve the current lifestyle we have become accustomed to.”

Residents of the Bearspaw community of Watermark have particular concerns about waste water and sewage. The area’s treatment facility is hidden within the community, built to resemble a large home. If the Ascension development is approved, its sewage and waste water will be treated in the Watermark facility. Residents worry it will not be able to handle the added load.

“Expanding the Watermark treatment plant by a factor of three times to handle the sewage from Ascension fails the reasonableness test in all respects” said Watermark resident Dave Collyer in his video submission.

“The proposed density of this development effectively brings city to the county, which is dramatically out of step with neighbouring communities.“

DEVELOPER RESPONDS

The developer originally declined comment prior to Thursday’s meeting, but Highfield Investment Group CEO Adrian Munro previously told CTV the company is committed to upgrading roads and water systems in the area.

Thursday, in its final submission to council, Highfield representative Kathy Oberg told Rockyview council the company will fund all transportation improvements at no cost to Rocky View County, City of Calgary or Alberta taxpayers. Those include a Continuous Flow Intersection (CFI) on highway 1A, and a roundabout on 12 Mile Coulee Road, as well as upgrades to Blueridge Rise Road Upgrades. Oberg said the improvements are expected to handle the areas' traffic for the next 20 plus years.

Oberg also told council the wastewater treatment facility in Watermanrk is currently on phase one of a four phase build and there is capacity for the Ascension development.

She also told councillors the developer has amended portions of its proposal after hearing area residents' concerns. Those amendments include removing secondary suites as a discretionary use in the area, removing a hotel/motel as a possible use in the area, and reducing the maximum height of a building from 20 metres to 12 metres.

Following that, councillors will debate and vote on the development proposal.