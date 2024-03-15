United Way of Calgary and Area celebrates $58.1M raised in 2023

United Way of Calgary and Area came together Thursday to recognize people at the 2023 Community Impact Awards, celebrating the $58.1 million raised last year and the people who made it possible.

“The generosity of Calgarians shone through in everything – from increased participation in workplace campaigns to individual donors who provided transformational gifts,” said United Way of Calgary and Area president and CEO Karen Young.

“The impact on our community is truly phenomenal.”

Award recipients included Imperial Oil, which received the President’s Award, recognizing its contributions spanning more than 35 years.

“Imperial has contributed more than $40 million over the course of our partnership,” said Young. “They are always willing to innovate and step up as a leader in our community.”

For their work as emerging leaders in Calgary and area, Jackson McDonough and Jason Ribeiro were presented an award based on the time they spent working to positively affect the future through giving and community service.

“It is an honour to receive the Culbert Family Award for Philanthropy and I share it with all of our staff, donors, and partners," said Ribeiro, the vice-chairman and president of the Calgary Surge professional basketball club.

"I am humbled to be included on a list of award alumni who have become great community leaders in their own right.”

The 2023 total is $1.7 million shy of the charity's highest campaign total back in 2014, when they raised $59.8 million.

“No one person can do it on their own – every one of us has an important part to play,” said Susan O’Brien, wealth advisor with Richardson Wealth.

The charity says 15,134 volunteers helped with the 2023 campaign, as compared to 2022 when 14,278 volunteers stepped up.