University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash

Fairooz Shafin Munmun, 21, died on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary) Fairooz Shafin Munmun, 21, died on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News