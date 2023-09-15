University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash

The University of Calgary confirms a pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a hatchback near the campus on Thursday was a student at the facility.

The 21-year-old woman was struck by an eastbound vehicle while attempting to cross 24 Avenue N.W. from Upper Place N.W. at around 8:15 a.m.

Though paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the hatchback, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash, but the "position of the sun in relation to the driver's view" may have played a role.

"The pedestrian crossing the road outside of a designated crosswalk is also believed to be a factor in this collision," said police in a Thursday news release.

In a statement sent to CTV News on Friday, the University of Calgary said they were saddened to confirm the victim was a student at the post-secondary institution.

"However, out of respect for the family, who has not released their loved one's name, the university will not be able to confirm any additional information.

"Members of our campus community impacted are being encouraged to reach out for counselling services available to students and staff."

The Bangladesh Canada Association of Calgary has identified the victim as Fairooz Shafin Munmun, an international student, and says she was in her third year of computer sciences at the university.

"We request all our well-wishers to pray for her departed soul," the association said in a social media post.

"Our deepest condolences for the family members."

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam video of the incident, or who witnessed it, to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.