University of Lethbridge faculty members go on strike

Members of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) went on strike at 11 a.m. Thursday after talks with the university's board of governors broke down.

"Our members have been in negotiations for over 600 days, and have seen minimal movement at the bargaining table regarding outstanding key issues such as working conditions, collegial governance, and equitable pay and benefits," read a UFLA release.

Faculty members had previously voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action.

The collective agreement expired 587 days ago. Faculty association president Dan O'Donnell has said the issues involve "equity, parity and respect."

