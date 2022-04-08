University of Lethbridge seeking older adults for activity and movement study

Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are launching a new study aimed at developing strategies to get getting older adults moving more.

Dr. Paige Pope, a health promotion researcher, is recruiting adults 65 years or older to provide participants with realistic strategies to decrease or breakup their sitting time.

"Sitting is something we all do. Many people spend the majority of their day sitting, without realizing the total amount of time they spend doing it," said Pope in a Friday release.

A recent study by U of L's Dr. Jennifer Copeland suggests that adults over the age of 65 sit for 9.4 – 9.9 hours a day, which is linked to several health risks.

"This is concerning because greater sitting time is linked with numerous health concerns that are more prevalent among older adults," said Pope. "These include functional limitations, reduced mobility, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and all-cause mortality.

Move More, Sit Lessis a 13-21 week study.

Researchers are also hoping to learn more about how sitting time and patterns are related to things like fear of falling, quality of life and feelings of vitality.

One group has already participated, and researchers say the feedback has been positive.

Researchers sayinterested participants must be able to stand independently or with an aid, read English fluently and commit to a 13-21 week time frame.

If you are interested, you can learn more by calling 403-332-4435 or by emailing PALS@uleth.ca.