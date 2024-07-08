Alberta Electric System Operator declares grid alert
Alberta Electric System Operator declares grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening.
The announcement appeared on AESO's feed on the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).
AESO directed those looking for more information to its website.
On its website, the group says it "issues a grid alert when the power system is under stress and we're preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability."
It says, "Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity use during grid alerts to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures to balance the system, including rotating power outages."
Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
How much more likely was Eastern Canada's heat wave because of climate change?
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Kyiv mourns as rescuers make last-ditch efforts at children's hospital hit by Russian missile
Rescue operations stretched into a second day at a major Kyiv children's hospital struck by a Russian missile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, adding that 38 people were killed and almost 200 injured in an intense daytime barrage that smashed into cities across the country.
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
Canadians less optimistic about finances amid worries about inflation, income: survey
Canadians are feeling less optimistic about their finances, with respondents worried about inflation, income levels and a potential recession at the midpoint of the year.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Five things to know as Canada meets Argentina in Copa America semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high temperature. Edmonton hit a high temperature of 32.6 C, beating the previous July 8 record high of 32.2 C.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
-
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Lethbridge
-
Heat warning declared for southern Alberta
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
-
'A surreal experience': Lethbridge to be represented by 11 athletes, coaches, staff, officials at Paris Olympics
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Surrey food bank collects 384.5 tonnes of donations in a single day
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
-
Vancouver park board could see budget cut, projects put on hold
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation could see its budget slashed by $16 million.
-
Heat wave triggers air quality advisory in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
An air quality advisory is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley, as a heat wave blanketing the region produces elevated levels of smog.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Regina
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
-
Vintage locomotive 'The Empress' passes through Saskatchewan
A lengthy 93 long years after it first hit the track, CPKC's 2816 locomotive known "The Empress" has embarked on its "Final Spike Tour."
-
'Stay cool': Extreme heat warnings coming to Regina, most of Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), along with Health Canada, are issuing warnings ahead of extreme heat coming to Sask. later this week.
Toronto
-
Baby seriously injured after being struck by driver in south Etobicoke
A baby has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in south Etobicoke on Monday night, say paramedics.
-
-
Small pocket still without power after outage impacts more than 15,000 customers in Scarborough
A small pocket in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux area remains without power after a Toronto Hydro outage impacted more than 1,500 customers late Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Shooting in Montreal North leaves 1 injured
A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
-
-
27-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Cape Breton
A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'People are trickling back': Hundreds of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
-
Ottawa committee to consider extensive restorations for historic Lansdowne pavilion
The Aberdeen Pavilion, once known as the "Cattle Castle," at Lansdowne requires rehabilitation work due to the poor condition of the roof.
-
Unhoused encampment sets up next to pro-Palestinian protest camp on uOttawa campus
As a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa moves into its ninth week, an increasing number of tents being used by people experiencing homelessness have started to spring up nearby.
Northern Ontario
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
Barrie
-
Public health warning after possible blue-green algae spotted in Innisfil
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a warning about the water in parts of Lake Simcoe.
-
BWG mayor wants more seats at the county's table
Once again, Bradford West Gwillimbury's Mayor James Leduce headed to Ontario's Legislature.
-
Two drivers nabbed at R.I.D.E checkpoints
Bracebridge OPP netted two impaired drivers during R.I.D.E. checks on Canada Day weekend.
Kitchener
-
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
OPP Marine Unit continues search on Lake Huron following reports of abandoned kayak
The Huron OPP Marine Unit is continuing their search for a missing person after a kayak was found adrift by the Canadian Coast Guard on July 3.
London
-
Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
-
Remnants of 'Beryl' expected in London area
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
-
Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
Windsor
-
Up to 50mm of rain possible for Windsor-Essex. Here’s when:
Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.
-
‘The future is very bright’: Optimism abounds that Windsor's jobless rate will soon improve
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month and remains the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada. But, officials with Workforce WindsorEssex believe the region is heading in the right direction, suggesting the latest figures don't reflect the whole picture.
-
Pay to park and to power: Windsor converting parking spaces into EV charging locations
Windsor is converting parking spaces into electric vehicle charging locations.