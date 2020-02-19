CALGARY -- The provincial government is set to announce funding to upgrade a hospital in northeast Calgary.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are scheduled to announce the "major new investment" in the Peter Lougheed Centre on Wednesday morning.

A livestream of the 10 a.m. announcement will be available here.

The Peter Lougheed Centre opened its doors in 1988 and underwent a $227 million expansion in the fall of 2009.