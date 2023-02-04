Vandal smashes ice sculpture in Chinatown incident

Friday night, a vandal lent a sour note to a celebratory event in Calgary's Chinatown, when they smashed up an ice sculpture.

The sculpture was part of the area's Chinatown Ice Sculpture Showcase (CISS), which are sponsored by area merchants and put on display for the community to enjoy.

Chinatown Ice sculpture Showcase, Feb.3, 2023 (Photo: BrianWongTV)

"The Chinatown community and local merchants have worked very hard to put this annual Chinatown Ice Sculptures Showcase on to celebrate culture, diversity and Chinese New Year festivity, adding lights, colours and beauty to the local community" @calgarychinatown wrote on their Instagram page.

The Chinatown BIA is working with the Calgary police to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

The Chinatown Ice Sculpture Showcase continues through Feb. 11.