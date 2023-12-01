CALGARY
Calgary

    • Vehicle hit by CTrain tumbles down embankment, killing 1 occupant: Calgary police

    Emergency crews respond to a CTrain vs. vehicle collision on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Emergency crews respond to a CTrain vs. vehicle collision on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

    Calgary police say one person was killed in a collision between a vehicle and a CTrain on Friday morning.

    The crash happened just before noon on westbound Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail N.E.

    Police say the CTrain hit the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment and come to rest on CP Rail train tracks.

    There were two people in the car, one of whom had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters.

    "Our fire crews extricated one person from the vehicle in life-threatening condition and two of our firefighters accompanied paramedics and the patient to the hospital to support CPR en route," said spokesperson Carol Henke.

    Police say that victim later died in hospital.

    The other person in the car didn't require hospitalization.

    No one on the CTrain was injured. 

    The incident caused the closure of westbound Memorial Drive N.E. at southbound Deerfoot Trail. 

    Calgary Transit posted to social media saying that CTrains on the Blue Line will only service the "soutbound side" between the Zoo LRT and Franklin LRT stations. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News