Vehicle strikes pedestrian on 68th Street N.E.

A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in the city's northeast Tuesday morning.

Police officials say the woman was crossing in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 68th Street and 12th Avenue N.E., between the communities of Abbeydale and Marlborough Park, shortly before 7:45 a.m. when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the collision.

The southbound lanes of 68th Street remained closed between 16th Avenue and 12th Avenue N.E. throughout the morning, but reopened to traffic by noon.

Police continue to investigate the crash.