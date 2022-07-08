Vehicle theft suspects' attempted getaway from CrossIron Mills falls flat in Didsbury

Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation that began near CrossIron Mills mall and ended with a short foot chase in Didsbury.

Police noticed a car with what turned out to be a stolen licence plate near the shopping centre in Balzac on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect drove off when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The Calgary Police Service's HAWCS unit tracked it from above for approximately 60 kilometres to the town of Didsbury.

RCMP members deployed a tire deflation device and the car was stopped.

Two people who were in the car attempted to run but both were arrested in short time.

The suspects have been identified as 40-year-old Terrence Southern of Clearwater County and 35-year-old Sarah McRae of Calgary and both have been charged.

RCMP officials confirm the car had been stolen in Calgary.