Vendors, drag performances, food and fun at Pride pop-up market in Bridgeland
The Pride pop-up market is underway in Bridgeland.
The event, hosted by the Alberta LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, features more than 30 vendors, community organizations, drag performers, face painting, food, and fun for visitors at Bridgeland Riverside Community Association at 917 Centre Avenue N.E.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with live performances taking place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
All Calgarians are welcome to join the pop-up market and celebrate Pride.
The Calgary Pride Parade and Festival takes place next weekend at Prince’s Island Park.
For more about Calgary Pride Week events, go here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'tragedy': police
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears
Hurricane Hone passed just south of Hawaii on Sunday, dumping so much rain that the National Weather Service called off its red flag warnings that strong winds could lead to wildfires on the drier sides of the islands.
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
How to avoid the worst of jet lag and make the most of your travel time
It's the bane of many travellers: jet lag. Nobody wants to lose out because they're too tired to enjoy the delights of their vacation spot.
‘Long tail’: Rail shutdown ends, but aftershocks ripple amid drawn-out ramp-up
Industries across the country are feeling the pain of a shutdown that fell far short of catastrophic levels, but whose ripple effects continue to play out in lost revenues and customers and a bruised national reputation.
Israel and Hezbollah trade their most intense fire in months and then pull back
Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah traded heavy fire early Sunday but backed off from sparking a widely feared all-out war, as both sides signaled their most intense exchange in months was over.
Trump would veto legislation establishing a federal abortion ban, Vance says
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance says Donald Trump would not support a national abortion ban if elected president and would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk.
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man’s epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Coworkers at Vancouver Irish pub win $1M in inaugural lotto pool
A group of colleagues in Vancouver won big on their first-ever lotto pool – and toasted their victory at the Irish pub where they all work.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
-
Stadium Road to close twice Sunday for Metallica concert
Edmonton police are warning drivers to avoid Stadium Road Sunday night before and after the Metallica concert.
Lethbridge
-
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Vancouver
-
West Coast Express will run Monday after rail employees ordered back to work
In what will come as a relief for many commuters in the Lower Mainland, the West Coast Express will be back up and running Monday after rail workers were ordered back to work following a country-wide shutdown.
-
'Heartbroken:' Vancouver’s Dressew announces impending closure
A downtown Vancouver fabric store that has been in business for more than 60 years is closing up shop and selling its buildings.
-
Highway 1 reopens after fatal crash on bridge in Sicamous, B.C.
A stretch of Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior has reopened after a semi-truck crashed through a barrier on a bridge Saturday and plunged into the water below, according to local authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro begins filling reservoir as Site C dam megaproject nears completion
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
-
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
-
'Definitely dissuasive': Skyrocketing farmland prices a struggle for young farmers
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
-
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
Regina
-
Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
-
Lumsden winery holds annual Ladybug Picnic Festival in support of Mother Baby Unit
The Over the Hill Orchards & Winery hosted their 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival over the weekend.
-
Early morning house fire results in no injuries
Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after a house fire in central Regina broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Toronto
-
Police investigating separate shootings in Hamilton that left five injured
Hamilton police are investigating two separate shootings that left five people injured.
-
Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'tragedy': police
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
-
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
Rail shutdown impacting Quebec food producers
Quebec food producers are facing a new challenge due to the ongoing rail stoppage, which is preventing them from getting their products in and out of the country.
-
Exo train lines to return to regular service on Monday after disruption
After last week's disruptions, Exo announces that regular service will resume on Monday for train lines running on Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks, including lines 11 – Vaudreuil/Hudson, 12 – Saint-Jérôme, and 14 – Candiac.
-
Major gas leak in Longueuil forces closure of Taschereau Boulevard; thousands without power
Longueuil police say Taschereau Boulevard in the South Shore has been closed in both directions near du Coteau-Rouge Road due to a major gas leak.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LaHave River
Lunenberg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
-
N.B. teen killed in two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Lafrance, N.B., on Friday night.
-
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man’s epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian band Arkells asks for illegal drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba ravaged by severe thunderstorm
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
-
Manitoba staples marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
-
1 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 62 south of Bancroft, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 62 south of Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.
-
Thousands expected to attend Capital Pride on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
Watch for kids, buses and don't 'overshare': OPP
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
Barrie
-
Busby Centre thanks community for support after 31 years of operation
The Busby Centre held a community barbecue to thank the community for its continued support.
-
First 'All Your Friends' draws over 10,000 to Burl's Creek this weekend
The first-ever 'All Your Friends' festival ended Saturday night, drawing more than 10,000 fans at Burl's Creek Event Grounds over two days.
-
Speed cameras set to go live across Newmarket
Automated speed enforcement cameras will soon be operational in Newmarket.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
-
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
-
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
London
-
Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for Lambton County
A heat warning is in effect for Lambton County.
-
CAMI Ingersoll workers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike if executive and GM cannot come to a deal
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
-
Western Mustangs open OUA football season with dominant victory
The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.
Windsor
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Driver charged following serious multi-vehicle collision
A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.
-
Exhibit showcasing art by people with lived experience of homelessness triples in size for second year
"heArt From The Streets" debuted last year at ArtSpeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East, showcasing around 80 pieces. According to exhibit curator Batoolio, this year’s exhibit has expanded to approximately 250 pieces.