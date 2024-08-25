CALGARY
Calgary

    • Vendors, drag performances, food and fun at Pride pop-up market in Bridgeland

    Reconciliation Bridge in the East Village is seen awash in rainbow colours back in 2015 for the 25th annual Pride Festival. Reconciliation Bridge in the East Village is seen awash in rainbow colours back in 2015 for the 25th annual Pride Festival.
    Share

    The Pride pop-up market is underway in Bridgeland.

    The event, hosted by the Alberta LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, features more than 30 vendors, community organizations, drag performers, face painting, food, and fun for visitors at Bridgeland Riverside Community Association at 917 Centre Avenue N.E.

    The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with live performances taking place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

    All Calgarians are welcome to join the pop-up market and celebrate Pride.

    The Calgary Pride Parade and Festival takes place next weekend at Prince’s Island Park.

    For more about Calgary Pride Week events, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News