Vendors, drag performances, food and fun at Pride pop-up market in Bridgeland

The Pride pop-up market is underway in Bridgeland.

The event, hosted by the Alberta LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, features more than 30 vendors, community organizations, drag performers, face painting, food, and fun for visitors at Bridgeland Riverside Community Association at 917 Centre Avenue N.E.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, with live performances taking place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All Calgarians are welcome to join the pop-up market and celebrate Pride.

The Calgary Pride Parade and Festival takes place next weekend at Prince’s Island Park.

For more about Calgary Pride Week events, go here.