'Very competitive market': Teamworks Career Centre hosts Lethbridge job fair

More than 20 different employers packed the halls of Lethbridge's Teamworks Career Centre for the organization's job fair on Thursday.

One of the companies represented at the job fair was Richardson Oilseed, which is hoping to fill four vacant positions.

Administration supervisor Krista MacNeil says they've had a challenging time finding the right candidates for the jobs.

"We have a little bit (of trouble) over the past few years with COVID-19, but now we are starting to see things turn around a little bit, so it's on the up and up," she said.

Richardson’s isn't the only employer facing those struggles.

According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, there are nearly one million job vacancies in the county, up by nearly three per cent from the end of last year, and up more than 72 per cent from two years ago.

In Alberta, the job vacancy rate in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.4 per cent, with Lethbridge’s unemployment rate sitting at 6.6 per cent in February.

"We know there are still job seekers, but we also know it’s a very competitive market, so we see this as a healthy unemployment rate for both employers and job seekers," said Teamworks Career Centre director Ryan Miller.

"It's a good time to look for work."

Those who took in Thursday’s job fair said attending these events make the process of applying for jobs easier.

"The opportunity to have multiple job employers in the same building gives you the opportunity to connect with everybody, and to try to make as many connections as you can," said Curt Robinson.

MacNeil says when it comes to recruiting, meeting potential candidates at in-person events is always preferred.

"It's always nice to be able to meet someone face-to-face versus just reading their resume, so it's a great opportunity to be at the career fair," she said.

Miller says hosting an event where employers and job seekers can meet is beneficial to both parties.

"The real thing that creates opportunities is when you can connect with these employers, have a conversation and be able to really highlight what you bring to them."