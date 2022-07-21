Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'

A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an "indecent act."

Daryn Emmett, 54, was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently placed on administrative leave.

CPS officials confirm the alleged incident occurred while Emmett was off-duty, but provided no details regarding what happened or when and where it occurred.

The outcome of the criminal case against Emmett will determine if the CPS pursues additional internal discipline.



