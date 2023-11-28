Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary

The warm and dry conditions of late can make it difficult to remember what November weather is normally like in Calgary.

Once again on Tuesday daytime highs and overnight lows will exceed the normal thresholds of 0 C and -11 C, reaching a high of 7 C with a low of -5 C.

Courtesy some well-positioned ridges and troughs, many locations in and around Calgary woke up Tuesday to temperatures warmer than the average daytime high.

In another oddity, parts of Northern Canada started Tuesday with ambient temperatures warmer than many cities south of the border.

An elongated upper trough extending from the high Arctic to north of the Great Lakes is pulling colder air across Saskatchewan and Manitoba to south of the border while concurrently drawing warmer air up along the Canadian east coast and as far north as Nunavut.

Calgary will see a return to seasonal temperatures starting Wednesday, and Thursday is forecast to bring a high of -2 C. If that happens, Thursday will be the first day in November where a daytime high does not crack the freezing mark.