Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary
The warm and dry conditions of late can make it difficult to remember what November weather is normally like in Calgary.
Once again on Tuesday daytime highs and overnight lows will exceed the normal thresholds of 0 C and -11 C, reaching a high of 7 C with a low of -5 C.
Courtesy some well-positioned ridges and troughs, many locations in and around Calgary woke up Tuesday to temperatures warmer than the average daytime high.
In another oddity, parts of Northern Canada started Tuesday with ambient temperatures warmer than many cities south of the border.
An elongated upper trough extending from the high Arctic to north of the Great Lakes is pulling colder air across Saskatchewan and Manitoba to south of the border while concurrently drawing warmer air up along the Canadian east coast and as far north as Nunavut.
Calgary will see a return to seasonal temperatures starting Wednesday, and Thursday is forecast to bring a high of -2 C. If that happens, Thursday will be the first day in November where a daytime high does not crack the freezing mark.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas, fog in other: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce winds down
Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage. The 10-month-old was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Hamas abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers have seized 44 neglected dogs and cats from a derelict and garbage-filled home in a small B.C. island community off Nanaimo.
-
Fog advisory reissued for Metro Vancouver
A fog advisory was reissued for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with Environment Canada warning of "near-zero visibility" throughout the region.
-
Vancouver police, firefighters face overtime pressures, budget adjustments needed: city report
Vancouver city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including a mid-year funding boost for police and firefighters.
Atlantic
-
Multiple tents brought down by strong winds at homeless encampment in Lower Sackville
Homeless encampments in Halifax are attempting to restore tents brought down by the latest strong wind and rain storm to hit Nova Scotia.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of dogs, cats seized from 'shockingly unsanitary' B.C. home
Animal welfare workers have seized 44 neglected dogs and cats from a derelict and garbage-filled home in a small B.C. island community off Nanaimo.
-
B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case
Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.
-
Mother, stepfather plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 6-year-old in Port Alberni
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died on Vancouver Island in 2018 have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with his death.
Toronto
-
Man fatally struck by tractor-trailer after reportedly exiting broken-down vehicle on Ont. highway
A man was fatally struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning after he reportedly tried to leave a broken-down vehicle on a Toronto-area highway.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on home game helmets
The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled a new helmet sponsorship.
-
Ghost gun allegedly found at Markham hotel after guests refused to leave: police
Police in York Region say a homemade firearm known as a ghost gun was found at a Markham hotel after three guests overstayed their welcome.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers announce week-long strike
The Common Front of unions announced strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning nearly half a million of Quebec's public workers will be off the job again if a deal is not reached.
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Concordia University cutting costs due to decline in enrolment
Concordia University says enrolment issues are forcing significant cuts, especially in the face of incoming tuition hikes for out-of-province students. In a memo sent to staff and faculty last week, Concordia officials said that after 10 years of growth, enrollment had declined in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Ottawa
-
Driver dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash east of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
OPS busts four stunt drivers on Monday, some repeat offenders
In posts to social media by the OPS Escort and Enforcement Unit, officers stopped four separate drivers who were caught going at excessive speeds.
Kitchener
-
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Snow squalls continue in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region and Wellington County got their first blast of winter weather Monday – and the snow isn’t letting up yet.
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One person has ben taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
Saskatoon
-
Small claims no help for Saskatoon homeowner who sued contractor
A Saskatoon homeowner is left frustrated and out thousands of dollars after a renovation dream turned into a nightmare.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
-
'We feel like we just don't matter': Sask. seniors home afflicted by drug use, vandalism, residents say
Brent Patterson says living conditions at the government housing facility he calls home in Moose Jaw have drastically fallen in recent years.
Northern Ontario
-
Holiday train arrives in northern Ont. this week
CPKC’s Holiday train is making its way to northern Ontario and will arrive first in Parry Sound on Wednesday afternoon.
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
-
Large police presence near Pembina Highway
The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene of an investigation near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
'We feel like we just don't matter': Sask. seniors home afflicted by drug use, vandalism, residents say
Brent Patterson says living conditions at the government housing facility he calls home in Moose Jaw have drastically fallen in recent years.
-
New 24 hour Regina Urgent Care Centre 85 per cent complete
The province says Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is now 85 per cent complete with plans to be fully operational still aimed at summer 2024.
-
Regina Fire, police called to 'large structure fire' east of downtown
Emergency crews were called to what police said was a “large structure fire” east of Regina’s downtown shortly after 3:00 Tuesday morning.