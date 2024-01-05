CALGARY
Calgary

    • Victim in Thursday morning's deadly Brentwood home invasion identified

    Police say a home invasion in Brentwood on Jan. 4, 2024, was targeted, but they are still working to determine who were the targets. Police say a home invasion in Brentwood on Jan. 4, 2024, was targeted, but they are still working to determine who were the targets.

    Calgary police have identified the person killed during Thursday morning's home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis.

    The 53-year-old was found dead at a home in the northwest Calgary community around 9:15 a.m.

    Police released the man's identity on Friday afternoon, following an autopsy conducted earlier in the day.

    Police have also formally deemed his death a homicide.

    Officials told CTV News the home, located in the 0-100 block of Braden Crescent N.W., was broken into.

    Davis was found dead inside, while two others were found injured.

    The two injured people -- a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s -- were taken to hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

    All three are residents of the home, CTV News has learned.

    They are not related.

    Anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage from the area on that day and around that time is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

    (With files by Michael Franklin and Brendan Ellis)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority

    There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News