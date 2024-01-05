Victim in Thursday morning's deadly Brentwood home invasion identified

Calgary police have identified the person killed during Thursday morning's home invasion in Brentwood as John Wayne Davis.

The 53-year-old was found dead at a home in the northwest Calgary community around 9:15 a.m.

Police released the man's identity on Friday afternoon, following an autopsy conducted earlier in the day.

Police have also formally deemed his death a homicide.

Officials told CTV News the home, located in the 0-100 block of Braden Crescent N.W., was broken into.

Davis was found dead inside, while two others were found injured.

The two injured people -- a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s -- were taken to hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

All three are residents of the home, CTV News has learned.

They are not related.

Anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage from the area on that day and around that time is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

(With files by Michael Franklin and Brendan Ellis)