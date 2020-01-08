CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms 38-year-old Gurinder Pal Singh Sekhon was the man fatally shot Saturday night in a northeast neighbourhood.

On the evening of Jan. 4, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. following reports of a shooting. One man was found dead while another man was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the deceased was Sekhon and that his death was the result of the shooting.

According to CPS officials, the surviving victim remains in hospital where his condition has since stabilized.

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting and are reviewing tips from the public as well as surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.