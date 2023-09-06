Victim of fatal stabbing in Copperfield identified; suspects remain at large

Calgary police have identified the 18-year-old victim of a fatal stabbing in the Copperfield community Tuesday night.

Danillo Canales Glenn was bear-sprayed and stabbed during a brief altercation with two unknown individuals at a basketball court in the 0-100 block of Copperstone Road S.E. around 7:45 p.m.

EMS and police were called and the victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

He later died, marking the city's 13th homicide of 2023.

The victim had two friends with him when the altercation occurred.

Police say the attackers fled and haven't been caught, or identified.

"A young man has lost his life, and several people who were present at the time of the incident have been left traumatized by this senseless confrontation," said Staff Sgt. Brad Moore of the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit.

"We recognize that the community of Copperfield is shaken by this incident, and many are concerned for their safety as the suspects remain at large. Please know that we have determined this to be an isolated matter and there is no risk to the public."

Investigators have reviewed area CCTV footage and spoken with witnesses.

One suspect is described as follows:

Between 16 and 18 years old;

About 5'8" and slim; and

Wearing a navy blue zip-up hoodie with a thin black stripe across the chest and back and the hood worn up, black pants and black shoes.

The other suspect is described as follows:

Between 16 and 18 years old;

About 5'8" and slim;

Having dark brown or black hair;

Having brown eyes; and

Wearing a light grey zip-up hoodie with a thin black line across the chest to the back, black jeans, black shoes and a rectangular Gucci fanny pack across his chest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.