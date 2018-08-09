The identities of some of the victims of a deadly crash in Jasper National Park on Tuesday night have been released and they include a family visiting from the United States.

Curtis and Angela Elkins were visiting the area along with their daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Nick Copeland and two-year-old grandson when their van, northbound on Highway 93, crashed into a southbound vehicle at around 5:00 p.m.

Angela and Nick were killed as a result and Curtis and Sarah were taken to hospital while the two-year-old boy was not hurt.

Four people inside the southbound vehicle were also killed in the crash.

They have been identified as Anand Singh Panwar and Pavan Kathiat, both chefs at the Masala Authentic Indian Cuisine Restaurant in Banff, Ganesh Anala, a kitchen helper at the same restaurant and Gelek Wangmo, a housekeeper at the Rimrock Hotel.

All four victims lived and worked in Banff to support their families who are still at home in India.

Aditya Bali, a friend of the victims says it is a big shock to hear the news of their deaths.

RCMP are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.