CALGARY -- Thanks to video recorded by a witness, six people are now facing charges connected to the assault of a 47-year-old man in a downtown Lethbridge park.

Police were called to Galt Gardens about 11:30 p.m. Monday where they found an injured man.

A woman filmed the assault and gave a copy of the video to police, who used it to identify suspects.

The victim was treated by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

"(The) investigation determined the assault was precipitated by a verbal exchange between the victim and a group of people in the park who were unknown to him," police said in a release.

Six people from Lethbridge are now facing charges, including:

Alden Jacque Blackplume, 54, is charged with assault

Ernest Charles Crane Chief, 48, is charged with assault and failing to comply with release conditions

Dustin Courtney Okimaw, 33, is charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with release conditions

Angela Dawn Spearchief, 28, is charged with assault

Ruby Standing Alone, 46, is charged with assault

Billy Reginald Wolf Child, 34, is charged with assault

Okimaw was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 30. The others were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.