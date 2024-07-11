Violent Calgary assault leaves victim unconscious, suspects sought

Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a brutal assault in the downtown core last month that left one man with serious injuries.

The incident happened at the Circle K convenience store in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. just before midnight on Friday, June 28.

Police say several people were involved in the altercation, and that officers located at least three who appeared to have been injured, including one who was unconscious.

The unconscious victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say his condition has since been upgraded to stable, but he remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The other two men suffered only minor injuries.

"It is believed that the men were involved in a verbal argument with another group of men that escalated to a physical altercation," police said in a Thursday news release.

"The three suspects left the scene before the police arrived."

The suspects are described as being between 23 and 28 years old and between 5'9" (175 centimetres) and 6'1" (185 centimetres) with dark hair.

The first suspect was wearing a green hoodie, grey shorts and white Nike shoes.

The second was wearing a grey Champion sweatshirt, dark pants and white high-top Nike shoes.

The third was wearing a black Zoo York hoodie, black track pants with vertical stripes down the legs and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.