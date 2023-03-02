Virtual reality goggles used to help online students learn at Calgary's Rundle Studio

Wes Brown is in Grade 8 at Rundle Studio, an online school based in Calgary where students are using virtual reality goggles in class and at recess. Wes Brown is in Grade 8 at Rundle Studio, an online school based in Calgary where students are using virtual reality goggles in class and at recess.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina