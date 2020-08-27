CALGARY -- A band of high pressure is pushing in this evening and right through tomorrow. Its arrival might trigger some light showers for our region, but that potential is just as remote as the storm potential Calgary had yesterday and the day before.

We’re looking into that high pressure triggering the warmest of our coming five days and, after its very brief passage, we’ll see a rather significant drop in temperature; that brings us below normal and leaves us hunkered around 15C. Aside from the cooler air and the trigger for wind, we’ll stay largely stabilized through this trough.

This means that dry weather will persist. Fire advisories, restrictions, and bans will continue until we see significant rainfall, which is looking unlikely as we approach the end of the month. August usually averages ~55 mm of rain in our city; so far, Calgary is at 13.0 mm.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, slight chance for evening showers

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: showers possible, low 12C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7C

Marlene happened by the Strathmore weather station and sent along this great photo. Thank you for sharing it, Marlene!

