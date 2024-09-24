CALGARY
Calgary

    • Warm, gusty Wednesday; relatively cooler with showers Thursday

    The temperatures will soar even higher on Wednesday, but that comes with a price.

    It will be very gusty, with 50 to 70 km/h gusts possible in the Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat areas.

    Areas west and southwest of Calgary (in the Banff, Kananaskis, Canmore and Pincher Creek areas) have a risk of getting 80 to 100 km/h gusts.

    Here is a look at Wednesday in Calgary:

    The ridge of high-pressure pattern we are in will start to break apart and move off to the east.

    As this happens, it will open us up to gusty conditions Wednesday, and relatively cooler with showers on Thursday.

