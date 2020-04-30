LETHBRIDGE -- A Lethbridge rattlesnake expert is seeing an increase in rattlesnake encounters this spring.

"The reality is that everywhere in the Lethbridge coulees, there are snakes," said Ryan First Diver, who recently changed his name from Ryan Heavy Head.

In late April and early May, snakes begin emerging from their winter dens, and start migrating to their summer hunting grounds — a path that often takes them close to pathways and backyards.

This year, those trails are busier than usual.

"Since we’ve been in self-isolation we’ve been going for coulee walks every single day," said Doug Checkley, adding they try their best to stay on the path.

"We’ve seen snakes on our street, let alone in the weeds, so we have to be careful.”

But with social distancing, people are often stepping off the trial to let others by, as they try to keep two meters apart.

First Diver said some of the snake dens are close to popular trails, and the snakes are coming out to soak up the sun before they venture onto the wilderness in search of ground squirrels.

"There’s a lot of snake encounters occurring, and I just want people to be safe," First Diver said.

'Snakes are super camouflaged'

First Diver operates a Facebook page called Rattlesnakes of Lethbridge. He posted a video of two large bullsnakes he spotted near a popular pathway.

It shows people walking and cycling within several feet of the snakes.

"The snakes are super camouflaged and they’re not fast enough to get out of the way of someone moving through there quickly."

He said that may include a running child, or a bicycle that goes off the trail to give someone their social distancing space.

"Every year I find snakes that are killed by mountain bikes but I think this year there are going to be more, and hopefully no injuries to pets or people," he said.

"We coexist with the snakes out here pretty successfully in general," but said it’s not the time for people to drop their guard when venturing into the coulees.

First Diver said it’s great to see people enjoying the outdoors and the river valley, but it’s best to stay on established trails where you can see what you are walking on.

This time of year everyone needs to maintain awareness, to help avoid injury to snakes, pets or children, he said.