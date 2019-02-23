Calgary is back into some cold weather after we all enjoyed a brief reprieve from winter this week and it’s led to some slippery conditions on a number of routes.

Only a few centimetres fell during the latest storm, but it was enough to trigger a number of crashes throughout the city.

Police say drivers need to take extra caution given the conditions.

“As you can see, the roads are covered in snow. It’s very icy and cold. There’s lots of wind, so you’re getting blowing snow,” says Deputy Chief Ray Robitaille with the CPS. “You need to be giving yourself lots of extra time to be getting to your destination.”

He also reminds drivers to know the route they are going to take and watch out for other drivers who may not be following all the rules properly.

The daytime highs for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be well below zero, so there is also a risk of frostbite in case you spend too much time out in the cold.

You can check the latest weather conditions on the CTV Calgary weather page.