Warmth overtakes the weekend, cooling to showers Tuesday for Calgary
UPDATE: Here's to hoping that the common thread of "showers tomorrow becoming nothing day-of" is able to take a breather next week. Friday evening's forecast, as with Thursday evening's forecast, runs (ran) a slight chance of showers, but with dry conditions near the surface, we may end up with virga again, instead.
The weekend wind will still fade mid-Saturday, leaving us with a solid three days of warmth and outdoor weather; Monday's chance of showers has also dropped off, but the numbers from Tuesday to Thursday remain resolutely from 15-20 mm now. We hope it sticks.
The first thing I noticed when it came to the significant weather discussions available was that southern Alberta was the only point in the prairies not mentioned. Whether that's good or bad is in the eye of the beholder, but from a perspective of desiring rainfall, it doesn't bode well.
Our chance of showers has been largely cut down for Friday evening by an enhanced glut of westerly wind; surface conditions, similar to yesterday, are just too dry for anything to form. This isn't a complete dismissal, but it's pretty darn close. Gusts from the west and northwest will top 40 km/h mid-to-late afternoon.
Saturday has also undergone something of a shift; the glut of this wind previously had a fair half of the day inundated with similar gusts to Friday's, but as the timeline moves up for Friday and brings that wind sooner, it pushes out of Saturday sooner, too. We'll still see gusts, and we're now watching for some additional cloud cover.
Sunday and Monday continue as the warm pair, both reaching toward 20 C, but largely sunny. The previous chance of Monday showers has also dipped away.
Lastly, we need to attach an idiom about not counting chickens before they hatch … Tuesday afternoon is looking like a particularly rainy one. That'll bleed into Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals are advancing in a more plentiful direction.
Apropos of nothing, one of my favourite words: Triskaidekaphobia, or an exceptional superstition regarding the number 13. I hope you have a lucky day.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Friday Evening
- Some cloud, chance of showers, low 2 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C
Sunday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 6 C
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 8 C
Tuesday
- Building cloud, P.M. showers
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 5 C
Wednesday
- Cloudy, scattered showers
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 4 C
Today's pic is from Lorna, who snapped it as the sun rose this morning. Nice shot!
Viewer Lorna captured Friday morning's sunrise in Calgary.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!
