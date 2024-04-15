Warnings issued for Calgary due to winter weather conditions

The warm, summer-like weather that Albertans enjoyed over the weekend will be replaced by winter weather conditions later Monday and early Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a widespread special weather statement for central and southern Alberta Monday, as well as snowfall warnings for the Foothills.

In the statement for Calgary, ECCC noted a frontal system will move through the city Monday afternoon, and "usher in a cooler air mass along with rain and snow."

Mixed precipitation is expected in the period of transition from rain to snow, however, these types of scenarios are incredibly difficult to pinpoint in terms of location, accumulation and duration. Atmospheric temperatures overnight will hover close to freezing all the way down to the surface, so it is likely some areas could experience freezing rain, but it is also possible this recent stretch of above-seasonal temperatures will have elevated surface temperatures enough that icing will be minimal, if at all.

Snowfall totals will also range with this upcoming system, with the heaviest accumulations forecast for areas west of the QEII Highway and Highway 2, but again, this should be evaluated as an evolving scenario as things could change.

Around Calgary, snowfall totals are expected to range from five to 10 centimetres, with the initial snowfall melting on roadways.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements (pink) and snowfall warnings (white) for central and southern Alberta on Monday, April 15, 2024.Strong north winds could contribute to slippery conditions in some areas early Tuesday, including on sidewalks, and depending on timing of that transition to snow, precipitation might affect the Tuesday morning commute.

According to 511 Alberta, as of 9 a.m. Monday, road conditions in Alberta were still rated as being in good driving condition.

Daytime highs are expected to remain well below seasonal and closer to freezing until the end of the week, but a warmup will start on Saturday.

For the latest weather warnings from ECCC click here, and road conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here.