CALGARY -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Calgary man following a Sunday night stabbing that left one man dead.

Police and EMS responded to a shopping centre at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 52nd Street S.E. at approximately 10 p.m. following reports of a gravely injured man.

The man, who had been the victim of a stabbing, was pronounced dead on scene.

An interview of witnesses led police to determine the fatal attack occurred outside the Penbrooke Meadows 7-Eleven, at the intersection of 52nd Street and Eighth Ave. S.E., roughly a kilometre south from where the man died.

Police have identified 25-year-old Shay Vincent Saddleback as a suspect in the deadly stabbing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a second-degree murder charge.

Saddleback is described as:

An Indigenous man

175 cm (5-9) tall

Weighing approximately 73 kg (160 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having black hair and brown eyes

Having tattoos on his forearms

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday. The victim's identity and age have not been released.

Anyone with information about Saddleback's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.