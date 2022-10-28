Warrants issued for suspects in Thanksgiving Day downtown assault

A Calgarian ended up battered, bruised and in hospital after being randomly attacked near the Calgary Drop-In Centre on Thanksgiving Day.

According to police, the man had gone to the Harry Hays Building in an attempt to renew his passport only to discover the office was closed due to the holiday.

The man's route home took him along Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. where police officials say he was approached at around 8:40 a.m. by five men who attacked him and tried to steal his backpack.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of several injuries.

Investigators have identified the five suspects in connection with the attack. Warrants have been issued on robbery charges for four men in connection with the assault while the fifth happened to be in custody already on unrelated charges.

The wanted men are:

43-year-old Calvin Calf;

46-year-old John Malcolm;

40-year-old Raymond Ladoceur; and,

26-year-old Martin Belanger.

"Random violence has no place in our city," said CPS Insp. Clare Smart. "We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

"Everyone has the right to access city services and walkways free from fear of violent behaviour by those who seek to harm others for their own personal gain."

Anyone who witnessed the assault and robbery or has information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted men is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.