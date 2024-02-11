CALGARY
    Warriors dominate Hitmen on Every Child Matters Day at the Saddledome, winning 5-2

    It was Every Child Matters day at the Saddledome Thursday, where the Hitmen played the Moose Jaw Warriors.
    Calgary outshot Moose Jaw Saturday afternoon but the Warriors outscored the Hitmen by a 5-2 margin in a Saddledome matinee.

    It was the fourth annual Every Child Matters game, an event presented by Siksika Health Services, the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, the Blackfoot Confederacy, First Nations Health Consortium and Siksika Family Services.

    The game aimed to empower the next generation of Indigenous youth through sport and the Hitmen wore unique orange jerseys.

    Brandon Gorzynski and Maxim Muranov scored for the Hitmen, but Brayden Schuurman, Cosmo Wilson, Rilen Kovacevic, Kalem Parker and Brayden Yager scored for the Warriors.

    The Hitmen outshot the Warriors 37-35 on the day.

    Calgary is now off on a five-game road trip starting Tuesday in Red Deer, where they’ll take on the Rebels at 7 p.m.

