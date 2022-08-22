Was Country Thunder too loud? Some residents say so

This year’s Country Thunder music festival was the largest ever in Calgary.

The event, which attracted 25,000 concert goers to Fort Calgary was also the loudest one yet.

Inglewood resident Mary Laws says the bass, in particular, was overwhelming at times.

“The noise was higher than any other event they have had this year (at Fort Calgary),” said Laws. “The bass especially was loud, and it’s the first time I’ve ever heard crowd noise from my home.”

City bylaw officers did monitor the event – the city of Calgary’s noise bylaw sets limits on how loud concerts can be, and places special limits on the bass, which cannot exceed 80 decibels when measured off-site.

Ben Brackett, the City of Calgary’s festival and event planning lead, says bylaw officers noted the sound levels were excessive on the first night.

“Briefly, on the first night, yes, it did (exceed the bylaw limits),” said Brackett.

“Calgary bylaw reached out to the event organizers and made them aware of the concern. The event organizers then reduced the volume to acceptable levels and maintained that level for the remainder of that weekend.”

A bigger concern for some living nearby, especially those close to the gates was the behaviour of fans leaving the event.

Lisa Schrader lives only a few houses from the exit. She says concert goers continued partying on to the streets in front of and behind her home, littering and urinating around her property.

“I was uncomfortable,” said Schrader, who eventually sat on her front step to shoo away partiers from her home.

“25,000 people leaving a concert site after partying all day and all night? I’m not saying parties or concerts can’t happen but maybe not of that size, and it has to be organized much much better.”

Brackett says the city received 36 complaints through its 311 lines. He says that level of complaints is not uncommon when an event moves into a community.

“This level isn't uncommon for a new event or an event it's new to an area. However, these complaints are something that's absolutely critical for us to hear so that we can make sure that we're working with the event organizer to mitigate issues in the future if the event continues to be hosted in the same location.”

This is the first year Country Thunder has been held at Fort Calgary. In previous years, it was held in Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary.

Organizers say the concert needed a larger venue this year after its three-year hiatus.

'GLAD TO BE BACK'

Country Thunder’s manager of communications Gerry Krochak admits there were some growing pains in moving to the downtown site, but consider this year‘s concert a rousing success.

“All in all just a great weekend, and the fans made it so. It was a great crowd and a great, great weekend,” said Krochak.

“We realize not everyone is going to be pleased, but we have 25,000 people who thought it was a really great time, so apologies to anyone who is disturbed over the weekend – but we are glad to be back after a three-year absence.“

On Twitter, while in New York, area counsellor Gian-Carlo Carra replied to many complaints, saying outdoor events like concerts add vibrancy to the city, but says that vibrancy must fit as comfortably as possible into the day-to-day life of Calgarians.

Cara says the city will be reviewing its Eventful City policy this year and encourages Calgarians with concerns about the events to raise their concerns at those debates.