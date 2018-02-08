Police have concluded an investigation into the death of a 12-year-old boy at an Airdrie apartment last weekend and say that a malfunctioning water heater is to blame for a buildup of carbon monoxide in the home.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex at 700 Willowbrook Road just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person in medical distress.

When crews arrived they identified a carbon monoxide issue and evacuated residents from 136 units in the building.

A 12-year-old boy, identified by family as Trai, was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.

Officials say crews found CO readings exceeding 2100 parts per million when they entered an apartment on the main floor of the building.

RCMP along with Airdrie Fire, the city and ATCO gas officials conducted an investigation into the cause of the CO leak.

On Thursday, officials announced that the investigation was completed and say that an on-demand water heater was not ventilating properly and caused the CO to build up in the home.

Officials have concluded that the boy’s death is not criminal in nature and say the tragedy has affected the whole community.

The boy's parents, Elysha Schlicter and Jayla Thompson, were also treated for exposure and say they are devastated by Trai's death.

A GoFundMe page has been establisjed to assist the family with expenses.

Officials are urging people to install CO detectors in homes and workplaces and to be aware of the signs of exposure.

Experts recommend that CO units be installed on every floor of the home and that they are within three to five metres from bedrooms.

