Water main breaks continue to disrupt Calgary communities

A number of homes in a southwest Calgary community are without water as the city continues its climb out of the deep freeze a couple weeks ago.

At 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 4900 block of 16 Street S.W., in Altadore, after a water main broke.

Water service was knocked out for 19 homes in the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday afternoon, firefighters were called to Shawinigan Place S.W. after a water main broke in a back alley, quickly flooding the area.

That incident affected 28 homes.

Residents told CTV News they were stunned to see how big the problem was.

"I opened the door and it sounded like a river," said one resident.

"I'm very surprised – it's a lot of water. I mean, the whole road is like a river."

Others were concerned about how much damage the flood could cause.

"I'm kind of worried that it's going to impact a lot of other people down the street here," said another homeowner.

According to the City of Calgary's website, some of the other water main breaks include:

Killarney/Glengarry – 2620 and 2823 34 St. S.W. – 47 homes;

Dover – 3015 33A Ave. S.E. – 11 homes;

Montgomery – 1812 51 St. N.W. – 12 homes; and

Eau Claire – 555 Eau Claire Ave. S.W. – 165 homes.

CTV News has reached out to the city for details on when the Altadore break will be repaired.

(With files from Tyler Barrow)