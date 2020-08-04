CALGARY -- The City of Calgary's Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Fitness Centre reopened on Tuesday after closing last November for renovations.

This is the fifth city-operated swimming and fitness facility to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revamped facility will be open 6 a.m.to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Time slots will be available for booking online.

"We’re really excited to welcome back more customers," said Sue Goulden, Calgary Recreation's superintendent of operations. "Anyone who has used this facility in the past will notice a lot of upgrades throughout the building. The facility has a new look and atmosphere that will enhance the overall customer experience."

Along with a new waterslide, facility updates include utility upgrades, a universal change room and upgrades to the weight room and studio. Additional accessibility and safety features have also been included.

Adhering with the City of Calgary's bylaw, guests will be required to wear masks while indoors, but masks will not be required while doing athletic or fitness activities. A limited amount of people will be allowed inside the pool at one time to ensure proper physical distancing. There is also additional space between weight and cardio equipment.

The facility's renovations are part of the city's ongoing commitment to investing in both indoor and outdoor recreation facilities to promote active lifestyles and well-being of citizens.

The city also re-opened six indoor ice sheets Tuesday, which are all available for group bookings.