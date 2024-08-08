CALGARY
Calgary

    • Waterton Lakes National Park lifts fire ban

    Waterton Lakes National Park lifted its fire ban Thursday. (Photo: X@WatertonLakesNP) Waterton Lakes National Park lifted its fire ban Thursday. (Photo: X@WatertonLakesNP)
    Share

    Waterton Lakes National Park has lifted its fire ban.

    The park’s social media team posted the news Thursday on its X account.

    “The fire ban in Waterton Lakes National Park has been lifted,” it stated. “Effective noon Aug.  8, 2024.

    "Campfires are only permitted in designated metal fire pits or boxes provided by Parks Canada.”

    The fire danger level in the park has dropped to low.

    A fire ban had been in place since July 19.

    Please report any suspicious smoke or illegal campfires to Parks Canada Dispatch at 1-888-927-3367 or call 911.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News