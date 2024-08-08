Waterton Lakes National Park lifts fire ban

Waterton Lakes National Park has lifted its fire ban.

The park’s social media team posted the news Thursday on its X account.

“The fire ban in Waterton Lakes National Park has been lifted,” it stated. “Effective noon Aug. 8, 2024.

"Campfires are only permitted in designated metal fire pits or boxes provided by Parks Canada.”

The fire danger level in the park has dropped to low.

A fire ban had been in place since July 19.

Please report any suspicious smoke or illegal campfires to Parks Canada Dispatch at 1-888-927-3367 or call 911.