LETHBRIDGE -- A recent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is holding strong, but members of the Muslim community in Lethbridge are still standing up for family and friends who have been caught in the middle of conflict.

The ceasefire, agreed to on Thursday, brought an end to a brutal eleven-day war that left more than 250 people dead, the majority of whom were Palestinian.

"My husband's family is in Gaza. They were terrorized last week. They actually left their homes last week. Thank god they're all safe. That's all we hope for." Attendee Zeina Abushaban told CTV News.

The latest rally in Lethbridge comes on the heels of similar demonstrations held earlier this week across Canada.

More than 75 people took part in the Lethbridge protest, with attendees pointing to the importance of sharing their friends' and family members' struggles in the war torn region.

"I'm very happy that now, people are becoming aware in the west and all of the world that Palestinians need rights. We are people, we are not terrorists." Said Abushaban.

In Lethbridge, the Islamic Centre and a Jewish Community Centre are separated by just a few blocks.

Members of the Jewish Community in Alberta say there's another side to the story and that Hamas militant actions have fanned the flames of conflict resulting in further violence.

There are also concerns that the recent rallies and demonstrations could result in discrimination against the Jewish community.

"Everyone is in distress, everyone is heartbroken and praying," said Kehilat Shalom Calgary Synagogue Rabbi Leonard Cohen.

"Unfortunately, the inflammatory rhetoric around everything that is going on is leading to an escalation in anti-semitism."

For those at the Lethbridge rally, the issue is about saving innocent lives and not about expanding the already significant divide.

"People have lived together for many, many years. In Palestine, it's a holy land for Muslims, for Christians and for Jewish people," said rally participant Dr. Naji Saleh

"They have lived together without any conflicts until the Zionist Regime in Israel that took over in 1948."

The rally in Calgary on Sunday led to roughly 100 traffic violation tickets, prompting organizers in Lethbridge to stress the importance of obeying all traffic laws to everyone attending the demonstration.

The Lethbridge Police Service was made aware of the rally and officers highlighted the need to comply with all public health guidelines to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.