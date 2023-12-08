Snowfall warning re-issued for Calgary and area, with snow expected until late Friday

Southern Alberta was hit with persistent, heavy, wet snow Thursday and early Friday prompting snowfall warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that covered the southwest corner of the province, including Calgary.

Those warnings were lifted for Calgary overnight, only to be re-issued just after 8:30 a.m. after the system hovered over the city.

According to ECCC “heavy snow has developed this morning and will continue through the day,” with total snowfall accumulations expected to be between 10 to 15 centimetres.

A winter storm warning remains in place for the southwest corner of the province including Pincher Creek, Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park.

The weather agency cautions an addition 2 to 4 centimetres of snow will fall on top of significant accumulations – with the entire snow event from Wednesday totalling between 20 to 35 centimetres of snow.

The winter storm warning was issued due to the impact to highway conditions, “travel is expected to be hazardous (Friday) due to heavy snow and poor visibility.”

A fog advisory was also issued for this region due to the drop in temperatures and low winds, allowing air at the surface to condense into dense fog.

Temperatures will improve starting Saturday, however the morning will be cold with wind chill values expected to sit around -14.

For the latest weather advisories from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here. Drive BC highway conditions can be found here, and click here for the latest on Alberta Roads from 511 Alberta.