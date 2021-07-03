CALGARY -- An 11-year-old girl who was pulled from Mahogany Lake by a dive team on June 28 died later that day, according to Calgary police.

Emergency crews were called to the lake in southeast Calgary around 2 p.m. after friends said the girl jumped in and did not resurface.

The girl was identified as Oghenefega Mine JohnGold.

“She was very active, playful, cheerful and a friendly child, known for her smile and giving great hugs,” said JohnGold’s family in a statement. “Though Fega spent a short time on this earth, she touched lots of lives and her memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

“We deeply miss you, our angel, Fega.”

The incident has been determined to be non-criminal, according to police.