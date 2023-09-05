'We hit it hard': Alberta First Nation's war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses

A water tower looms over Stand Off, Alta., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A water tower looms over Stand Off, Alta., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina