'We sent Justin Trudeau a message': Conservatives notch Calgary byelection win
The federal Conservatives coasted to victory Monday to fill a seat left vacant after MP Bob Benzen called it quits last year.
Benzen, who was elected to represent the area in 2017, announced he would resign his seat in Calgary Heritage and return to private life at the end of last year.
Most of Calgary Heritage used to be part of the riding of Calgary Southwest, a seat held by former prime minister Stephen Harper until his retirement.
Voting stayed true to form with Shuvaloy Majumdar, a former policy adviser to Stephen Harper and former Conservative foreign minister John Baird, winning 65 percent of the vote.
"We sent Justin Trudeau a message tonight, didn't we?" Majumdar said to loud cheers.
"I wanted to go over to Liberal headquarters to invite them to participate in our celebration here tonight. The only problem was there were no direct flights from Calgary to Beijing."
Liberal candidate Elliot Weinstein and Gurmit Bhachu of the NDP candidate were in a virtual tie for second and third with just a few polls remaining.
Voter turnout was low with just over 28 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.
"This is seen as a safe Conservative seat," said Lori Williams, a political science professor at Calgary's Mount Royal University.
"There hasn't been a whole lot going on. It's pretty sleepy."
Majumdar said he had thousands of conversations across the riding during the campaign and Canadians are hurting.
"I've seen the hurt. I've seen the pain. I have seen the tears well up in the eyes of our neighbours. I've seen their throats choke with the pressure of their day-to-day lives. I see you. You are heard and thank you for your trust in me," he said.
He also paid tribute to his heritage.
"What an amazing thing it is that this kid born of Indian origin...could go on to serve in the highest offices of this land and now stands before you as the next Conservative member of Parliament for Calgary Heritage."
Four byelections held June 19 garnered more attention where the Liberals and Conservatives won two apiece.
"Every one of those had something interesting going on," Williams said.
Two seats from high-profile politicians in Manitoba were left vacant after the death of Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr and the resignation of former Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen.
Carr's son Ben Carr won the Winnipeg South Centre seat for the Liberals and Conservative Branden Leslie won in Portage-Lisgar, a riding People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was also running in.
"It was something that made it look like there could be some gains or losses possible and we're not seeing that here," Williams said.
"There was nothing to capture the attention, nothing that looked like it's going to make any difference."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Tornado, large hail west of Edmonton confirmed by Environment Canada
There was at least one tornado west of Edmonton Monday night as a severe storm rolled through, prompting warnings and watches for much of western Alberta.
-
Come on Barbie, let's go shopping: Barbie pop-up opens in West Edmonton Mall
As Barbie-fever continues across the globe, fans of the iconic doll can check out a a new Barbie pop-up shop at the Indigo store in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
Vancouver
-
2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
-
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
-
B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online
A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
-
BC Hockey reclassifies its three junior B leagues to junior A to replace rogue BCHL
BC Hockey is promoting all three of its junior B leagues up to junior A.
Toronto
-
Here’s why the world will be watching Kenneth Law's court battle
The arrest of a Mississauga man has sent shockwaves through some of the darkest corners of the internet.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Ontario's health minister sidesteps calls for COVID-19 inquiry
Ontario’s Health Minister appears to be sidestepping calls for a national inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes, telling reporters that her government is already acting to ensure the sector is “prepared for whatever happens in the future.”
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Core of Montreal's Chinatown district gets Quebec heritage status
Quebec has designated Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site, protecting nine buildings in the district from demolition or significant alteration without permission.
-
$96 million up for grabs in Quebec Lotto Max draw
Some Quebecers might be getting lucky on Tuesday: there’s $96 million in lottery winnings up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw. The jackpot is $70 million, with another 26 Maximillion prizes of $1 million each.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around
As OC Transpo continues to run tests along the LRT line to dig deeper into issues plaguing the wheel hub assembly, riders say they're starting to lose patience more than a week into the shutdown.
-
Motorcycle driver collides with OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard
The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital early Tuesday afternoon after crashing into an OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
-
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.
Saskatoon
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Saskatoon police charge 74-year-old man involved with private Christian school
Saskatoon police have charged a fourth person connected to a private Christian school at the centre of abuse allegations and a class action lawsuit.
-
Retired Mountie says Sask. veterans' plate program poses privacy risks
A Saskatchewan man says he’s eligible for a veteran’s licence plate, but he’s reluctant to get one because he doesn’t want to give his personal information to the Royal Canadian Legion.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Winnipeg
-
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers were left without power on Tuesday due outages caused by an overnight storm.
-
Impaired drivers in Manitoba to pay for damaging other vehicles and property
Manitoba is changing insurance coverage for those convicted of impaired driving so that they have to cover the costs of any damage they cause to other vehicles or property.
-
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
Regina
-
Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows
A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
-
Retired Mountie says Sask. veterans' plate program poses privacy risks
A Saskatchewan man says he’s eligible for a veteran’s licence plate, but he’s reluctant to get one because he doesn’t want to give his personal information to the Royal Canadian Legion.